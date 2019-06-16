House surgeons claim sexual abuse by professor at Thoothukudi Medical College

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A few house surgeons doing their internship at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital alleged that they were sexually abused by a professor of the orthopaedic department at the hospital.

In a petition submitted to Dean Dr Balasubramanian, on Saturday, the house surgeons, doing their Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) at the medical college, said that the professor had passed lewd comments and had threatened a few former interns to perform sexual favours in return of CRRI completion certificates. The petition also stated that the professor had made advances with interns when they were alone at the operation theatre.