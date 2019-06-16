Home States Tamil Nadu

House surgeons claim sexual abuse by professor at Thoothukudi Medical College

A few house surgeons doing their internship at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital alleged that they were sexually abused by a professor of the orthopaedic department at the hospital. 

Published: 16th June 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image for representation (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A few house surgeons doing their internship at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital alleged that they were sexually abused by a professor of the orthopaedic department at the hospital. 
In a petition submitted to Dean Dr Balasubramanian, on Saturday, the house surgeons, doing their Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) at the medical college, said that the professor had passed lewd comments and had threatened a few former interns to perform sexual favours in return of CRRI completion certificates. The petition also stated that the professor had made advances with interns when they were alone at the operation theatre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thoothukudi Medical College Sexual Abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp