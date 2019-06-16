North Tamil Nadu to reel under heatwave for next two days

By PTI

CHENNAI: Parts of north Tamil Nadu continued to experience sizzling temperatures and the Met office Sunday said severe heat wave conditions were likely to prevail in isolated pockets in three districts for another two days.

"Severe heat wave" condition was likely to prevail over pockets in Tiruvallur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts while parts of nine other districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore, would witness heat wave, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

The public have been adviced not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11.00 am and 4.00 pm to avoid sunstroke, it said.

Chennai and its neighbourhood and several other northern districts have been reeling under heat wave like conditions for the past several days with the mercury hovering over 41 degree Celsius.

The Met office also said till Monday, light to moderate rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Shivaganga and Pudukottai districts, all in western and central Tamil Nadu which benefit from South West Monsoon.