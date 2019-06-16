Home States Tamil Nadu

Yoga for bikers to celebrate World Moto Yoga Day

About 50 bikers from the city on Saturday demonstrated different yoga asanas to celebrate World Moto Yoga Day.

Published: 16th June 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi performing yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 50 bikers from the city on Saturday demonstrated different yoga asanas to celebrate World Moto Yoga Day. The event organised by Big Biking Commune, in association with India Tourism-Chennai, was to observe the International Yoga Day and World Motorcycle Day, both of which fall on June 21 and 23 respectively.  

The event was held at the Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition. Arun Kumar, convener, Big Biking Commune, said, “This is the first time, India Tourism-Chennai is hosting an event for yoga day, specific to bikers.’’“Since World Motorcycle Day falls in the coming week, we are celebrating the art of yoga, thereby promoting it among bikers.

Teachers from Isha taught a yoga session to the bikers which involved neck rotations, sun salutations and pranayama. Light yoga, even during riding breaks for 15 minutes, can help bike riders to have a pleasant ride,’’ said Janani Nagarajagurukkal, a yoga instructor from Isha.

