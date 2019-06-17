Home States Tamil Nadu

Campaigning heats up for Nadigar Sangam polls

Contestants of the Nadigar Sangam canvassed votes in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, which are considered hubs of performing arts, over the weekend.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/PUDUKKOTTAI: Contestants of the Nadigar Sangam canvassed votes in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, which are considered hubs of performing arts, over the weekend. Pandavar Ani members were in Tiruchy on Saturday and in Pudukkottai on Sunday, while Swamy Sankardas team arrived in Tiruchy on Sunday.

Pandavar Ani focused on its welfare schemes like insurance, pension and education aid while the Swamy Sankardas team promised that construction of Nadigar Sangam building in Chennai would be finished soon. They alleged that misappropriation of funds and selfish acts by functionaries had been overlooked by Pandavar Ani. While speaking about the construction of the building, actor Udhaya, who belongs to the Swamy Sankardas team, said, “The building will be constructed as soon as possible with support of Ishari Ganesh. It will be of immediate benefit to all members.” But Nasser’s team is opposed to contribution of the funds by just one or two people and wanted to raise funds through cultural events.

Actor Rohini, who was in Tiruchy said, “If the funds are contributed by one person, there won’t be a sense of belonging. If everyone takes part through cultural events and such fund is used, there will be sense of collective ownership. “The elections are scheduled on June 23 and the venue was announced to be MGR Janaki College in Chennai. But the venue was under review owing to security reasons. Pandavar Ani members, however, said that there would be no problem as it had hosted many important political events on its premises with police protection.
 

