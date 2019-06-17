Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami did not raise key issues with PM Modi: Stalin

In a press release on Sunday, Stalin said the chief minister had not got any constructive projects from the Centre for Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 17th June 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had failed to raise the State’s crucial issues including exemption from NEET at his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The memorandum of 29 demands submitted to the PM is an edited version of earlier representations made to Modi for the last three years, the leader of Opposition said and added that a total of `17,350 crore had been denied to Tamil Nadu, which included funds for local bodies, matriculation scholarship for SC/ST students, and compensation for tax revenue losses arising out of GST.

