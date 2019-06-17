Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK gearing up for Assembly elections?

Fresh from its recent victories in both Lok Sabha and by-elections, DMK is bracing up for what it believes, fresh Assembly elections.

Published: 17th June 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

DMK flag

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

The party’s newspaper Murasoli on June 11 hinted that the AIADMK government would collapse with the weight of its own differences. 

The party’s senior leader K N Nehru earlier in the week while addressing functionaries in Tiruchy is believed to have said, “Be prepared to face the Assembly elections even at short notice as the government could collapse anytime. And we will win at least 200 seats when  the elections are held.”

When contacted, Nehru acknowledged he had made such a statement, saying the reasons for his belief were ‘the recent developments in the ruling party - demand for a single leadership, differences over selecting candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls and the dissatisfaction over failure to get a berth in the Union government.”

At least a few senior DMK leaders seemed to be sharing this view. A former DMK minister said, “We are drawing up strategies for the likely Assembly elections.”

TAGS
Lok Sabha DMK AIADMK

Comments

