Uproar in Salem district after 17-year-old boy’s suicide linked to his NEET score

SALEM: A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly upset with his score in National Eligible cum Entrance Exam (NEET), committed suicide, here on Saturday night. According to the Edappadi police, the deceased – Bharatha Priyan (17), a resident of Vellandivalasu Main Road near Edappadi – had secured 425 marks in class XII examination. He also appeared for NEET and scored 111 marks, which was insufficient to get a seat in a government medical college. His parents – Settu (tailor) and Pappathi (construction worker) – were not in a position to afford a medical seat in a private college.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the couple returned from work and found the door locked from inside. When Bharatha Priyan failed to respond to their call, they broke open the door with the help of neighbours only to find him hanging. The same evening, his body was buried by his parents and relatives, without informing the police.

When rumours spread that the boy committed suicide after failing to clear NEET, the Edappadi police and the Revenue department officials launched an inquiry. The police officials confirmed that the boy had committed suicide.

Later, DMK west district secretary S R Sivalingam visited the house of the deceased and paid homage to the boy’s picture.

Speaking to media persons, Sivalingam said that as many as eight medical aspirants have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu after the introduction of NEET. Only a few cases of suicide committed owing to failure in NEET has come to the light. Many parents tend to hide their children’s loss fearing that the body would be sent for postmortem examination. Although an all-party resolution has been passed in the Assembly seeking an exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu, the State government has not been pressing the Central government in this issue, he said, urging the State to take responsibility for the boy’s death in the chief minister’s home constituency.

The deceased’s parents were unavailable for their comments. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.