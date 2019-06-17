Woman who touched poison before meals dies

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 20-year-old woman from Thozhagirippatti died of poisoning a few days after she ate food without washing her hands properly after applying poison on tomatoes to kill rats.

When P Gayathri, a third-year college student, fell ill and was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on June 10, the doctors found out that she had been poisoned. She died at the hospital on Saturday. The Vallam police registered a case.

In unrelated developments, two people were electrocuted to death. In the first case, R Venkatraman (26), of Bharathiayr Nagar in Sundaraperumalkoil, was engaged in work at a house under construction in Ponpethi when he inadvertently came into contact with a live wire and suffered electric shock. He was thrown away and taken to the government hospital in Kumbakonam, where he was declared dead on arrival on Sunday.

And in Kavalur, near Ayyampettai, S Senthamilselvan (28) was sleeping upstairs in a relative’s house that was under construction. In the early hours of Saturday, he was electrocuted to death as he came into contact with a protruding live wire as he came downstairs. He used to work in Tirupur and was visiting his hometown on leave.