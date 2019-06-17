Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman who touched poison before meals dies

A 20-year-old woman from Thozhagirippatti died of poisoning a few days after she ate food without washing her hands properly after applying poison on tomatoes to kill rats.

Published: 17th June 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 20-year-old woman from Thozhagirippatti died of poisoning a few days after she ate food without washing her hands properly after applying poison on tomatoes to kill rats.
When P Gayathri, a third-year college student, fell ill and was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on June 10, the doctors found out that she had been poisoned. She died at the hospital on Saturday. The Vallam police registered a case.

In unrelated developments, two people were electrocuted to death. In the first case, R Venkatraman (26), of Bharathiayr Nagar in Sundaraperumalkoil, was engaged in work at a house under construction in Ponpethi when he inadvertently came into contact with a live wire and suffered electric shock. He was thrown away and taken to the government hospital in Kumbakonam, where he was declared dead on arrival on Sunday. 

And in Kavalur, near Ayyampettai, S Senthamilselvan (28) was sleeping upstairs in a relative’s house that was under construction. In the early hours of Saturday, he was electrocuted to death as he came into contact with a protruding live wire as he came downstairs. He used to work in Tirupur and was visiting his hometown on leave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp