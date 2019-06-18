DMK youth wing secretary resigns to make way for Udhayanidhi Stalin?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary Vellakkovil MP Saminathan has resigned said sources close to the leader. It is widely seen as a move to pave way for appointment of Udhayanidhi Stalin to the post and groom him as a future leader. There has been no official statement from the party yet and Saminathan could not be reached for comments.

A party source said, “It is no secret why he resigned. The party’s newspaper, Murasoli, recently carried the demands from various district units to appoint Udhayanidhi as youth wing secretary. This is a clear indication of the high command’s willingness to appoint him to the post. Saminathan is wise enough to read between the lines and act accordingly.”

Udhayanidhi (43) is the eldest child and only son of Stalin. He started gaining prominence in the party especially after the demise of his grandfather and party patriarch M Karunanidhi. Citing ‘his hard work in campaigning for the party’ for the recent elections, Namakkal district unit was the first to pass a resolution on May 28 pressing for his elevation. Later, other district units also passed similar resolutions.

Should discuss TN issues in 1st session of Parliament: DMK



Chennai: The crucial issues of the State should be discussed in the first session of the Parliament, said the DMK during the all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. DMK Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu listed out the State’s crucial issues include getting approval for the State government’s ordinance over scrapping the NEET, getting 9.19 TMC water from Karnataka as per the order of Cauvery Management Authority, and scrapping the proposed hydrocarbon project.