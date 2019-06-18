SHRC seeks report on encounter of history-sheeter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Director General of Police, Director Investigation Wing of SHRC and the Principal Secretary to Law and Order department after carrying out an investigation on the alleged encounter of a history-sheeter near Madhavaram.

Based on news reports, SHRC chairperson T Meenakumari initiated a suo motu case on Monday. The police on Saturday morning shot dead a 19-year-old man who was arrested for attacking a constable. Police officers said they acted in self-defence when Vallarasu picked up a knife and attacked a sub-inspector near the Madavaram bus stop.

Vallarasu suffered three bullet injuries on his chest and knee after the police officer saw him attacking a constable and trying to escape. The police said the deceased was involved in various criminal cases.