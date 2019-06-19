Home States Tamil Nadu

Don't politicise water crisis, Tamil Nadu government tackling nature's fury, D Jayakumar tells reporters

The minister maintained that the government would be able to manage the crisis until the northeast monsoon, which brings rains to the state between October and December.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Flaying those 'politicising' the severe water crises in Tamil Nadu, state fisheries Minister D Jayakumar Wednesday said the government has been making up for the deficit created by successive failed monsoons.

He maintained that the government would be able to manage the crisis until the northeast monsoon, which brings rains to the state between October and December.

"Despite failed monsoons, one should see how the government is handling the issue. Politicising it is not at all acceptable," Jayakumar told reporters here.

Listing out various efforts taken by the government, he said around 400 water tankers were making 9,000 trips distributing water across the city.

"At a time when even nature is not offering a helping hand, we are pumping one tmc of water from Mettur to Veeranam lake, from where the water is channelised into the city," he said.

The minister said that the government would be able to meet the needs of the people till November and expressed confidence that the problem would be solved after the arrival of the northeast monsoon Deficit rainfall during the 2017 northeast monsoon and failed monsoon in 2018 has resulted in depletion of groundwater levels and near drying up of major waterbodies, and has pushed residents at the mercy of water-tanker operators.

Four major lakes of Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Cholavaram that supply water to the city are almost dry.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said Tuesday that drought and a deficient monsoon had resulted in depletion of groundwater levels, but that the issue was not as big as was being made out, especially in the media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
D Jayakumar Tamil Nadu Water Crisis
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp