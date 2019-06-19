Home States Tamil Nadu

Hold exams to appoint sweepers, scavengers: HC

He said interview marks awarded by the selection committee for filling Last Grade posts must be restricted to 15 per cent of total selection marks.

Published: 19th June 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to conduct written examinations for filling Last Grade posts such as sweeper, gardener, scavenger, village assistant, noon meal organiser, assistant cook and office assistant among others.

Rejecting a petition filed alleging malpractice in appointment of a panchayat union night watchman, Justice S M Subramaniam directed the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to all departments in the State to implement the direction. He said interview marks awarded by the selection committee for filling Last Grade posts must be restricted to 15 per cent of total selection marks.

Justice Subramaniam said the present practice of selection to Last Grade posts, in which only interview marks are considered, deserved to be changed to prevent selection officials from indulging in corruption or yielding to influence of higher officials and local politicians.

“How the people can expect integrity and honesty from public servants who are appointed through favouritism, nepotism and corrupt activities?” he asked, pointing to litigations filed over irregularities in appointment to Group IV and Last Grade posts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp