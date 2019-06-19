Hold exams to appoint sweepers, scavengers: HC

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to conduct written examinations for filling Last Grade posts such as sweeper, gardener, scavenger, village assistant, noon meal organiser, assistant cook and office assistant among others.

Rejecting a petition filed alleging malpractice in appointment of a panchayat union night watchman, Justice S M Subramaniam directed the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to all departments in the State to implement the direction. He said interview marks awarded by the selection committee for filling Last Grade posts must be restricted to 15 per cent of total selection marks.

Justice Subramaniam said the present practice of selection to Last Grade posts, in which only interview marks are considered, deserved to be changed to prevent selection officials from indulging in corruption or yielding to influence of higher officials and local politicians.

“How the people can expect integrity and honesty from public servants who are appointed through favouritism, nepotism and corrupt activities?” he asked, pointing to litigations filed over irregularities in appointment to Group IV and Last Grade posts.