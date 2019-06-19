Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, apply for land allotment at industrial parks online

The fee or charges should be paid online and after submitting the application, the acknowledgement slip will be generated.

Published: 19th June 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has launched an online portal www.sipcot.in to facilitate prospective and existing industrial units to avail services rendered by SIPCOT in a hassle-free manner by bringing all services online. The initiative, which is a step towards ease of doing business, provides services like applications for land allotment and availing incentives, application for obtaining No Objection Certificate and payment facility.

As a result, SIPCOT will not be taking in manual applications for these services hereafter. The applicants under the online portal, can register themselves as user and fill in the application along with scanned supporting documents and upload it. The fee or charges should be paid online and after submitting the application, the acknowledgement slip will be generated.

The applicant can track the status of the application through the portal. Meanwhile, SIPCOT has also taken steps to provide information such as the extent of land available for allotment in each industrial park, its cost and also the area. This data will help the prospective industrial units to have first-hand information about vacant plots and also to select plots of their choice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp