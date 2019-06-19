Now, apply for land allotment at industrial parks online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has launched an online portal www.sipcot.in to facilitate prospective and existing industrial units to avail services rendered by SIPCOT in a hassle-free manner by bringing all services online. The initiative, which is a step towards ease of doing business, provides services like applications for land allotment and availing incentives, application for obtaining No Objection Certificate and payment facility.

As a result, SIPCOT will not be taking in manual applications for these services hereafter. The applicants under the online portal, can register themselves as user and fill in the application along with scanned supporting documents and upload it. The fee or charges should be paid online and after submitting the application, the acknowledgement slip will be generated.

The applicant can track the status of the application through the portal. Meanwhile, SIPCOT has also taken steps to provide information such as the extent of land available for allotment in each industrial park, its cost and also the area. This data will help the prospective industrial units to have first-hand information about vacant plots and also to select plots of their choice.