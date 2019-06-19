Three die in separate accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men died in a road accident at Surapattu toll gate and a 32-year-old milk vendor died when he fell into a stormwater drain along with his motorbike on Tuesday morning.

Police said Selvaganesh (21), Saran Kishore (21), Praveen Kumar (21) and Ajith (19), studying in a college at Poonamallee. “They were travelling towards Tambaram in a car driven by Selvaganesh. As the car was running on the Maduravoyal bypass, a trailer lorry ahead of them took a sudden turn and as a result, the car rammed into the rear of the truck,” said police.

Selvaganesh died on the spot while the other three were rushed to a hospital where Saran Kishore succumbed to injuries. The Koyambedu police have registered a case and launched a search for the truck driver.

In another accident, Karthik (32), a milk vendor, was driving his two-wheeler on the Guduvanchery-Nellikuppam road when he was at Guduvanchery, his vehicle fell into a stormwater drain and Karthik died on the spot.