Water scarcity in TN: Don’t blow it out of proportion, CM tells media

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said 60% works to construct a memorial for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa are over, in Chennai on Tuesday | P Jawahar

CHENNAI: Pointing out that severe drought has been prevailing in the State since Nature has failed, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said the AIADMK government was trying its best to ensure drinking water supply and appealed to the media not to blow out of proportion the problems in certain pockets by creating an illusion that the entire State was reeling under water scarcity.

“You know well that how Nature has failed with meagre rains this year.  The lakes which provide water to Chennai have gone dry.  Only two tmc against 12 tmc has been received from the Krishna water project since there is only four tmc of water in the Kandaleru reservoir. The government provides water to Chennaiites from the Veeranam lake,” the CM told reporters after reviewing the progress made for constructing the memorial for the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, on the Marina beach.

“Since the groundwater table has gone down, the people are using the water being supplied for drinking for other purposes such as bathing, washing clothes and for other needs. That is why there is water scarcity.” he said.

However, the government is trying its best to provide required quantum of water to the people. For the next three or four months, we have to supply only groundwater. As such, I appeal to the people to cooperate,” the chief minister added.

The CM also explained that sufficient funds had been allocated for mitigating drinking water scarcity and the District Collectors given instructions on this count.

