Coastal security exercise commences

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-day Coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ began in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday to check the effectiveness of Coastal Security mechanism in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Coast Guard, being coordinating agency for Coastal Security, is organising the whole exercise on behalf of Andaman and Nicobar Administration and Andaman and Nicobar Command. Exercise Sagar Kavach is conducted twice every year with an objective to evaluate the seaward threat to A&N Islands and validate existing standard operating procedures.