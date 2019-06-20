Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of water, Muslims conduct wudu with sand

During Ramzan, some mosques put up boards asking devotees to cleanse at home

Published: 20th June 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Residents of Thousand Lights

Residents of Thousand Lights take to the streets against poor quality of water being supplied to their area, in city on Thursday | Express

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several small mosques in the city are asking patrons to contribute funds to meet the monthly water expenses. Fayaz Ali, a committee member of a mosque in Choolaimedu, says he has never before seen such a prolonged crisis. "We have had to manage without water for couple of weeks, but never for months together like this time."

"Every couple of days, we are having to spend Rs 3,000 to buy water. We are having to seek donations from regular visitors to meet this expense," says Fayaz. Larger mosques, which can afford the money, say they aren't getting enough supply to meet the needs of the high number of visitors. It takes minimum 15 days to get water through private tankers.

How Tamil Nadu is dealing with the water crisis, in pictures. From (top, clockwise) Adambakkam Lake, Manapparai and Pudukkottai  | Martin Louis/express

To minimise the consumption, some mosques are performing Wudu (cleansing ritual) using clean sand instead of water. During Ramzan, a few mosques in Gowrivakkam near Medavakkam put up boards, asking people to cleanse at home before coming to mosque.

"The mosque I visit, in Medavakkam, does not get water through bore wells anymore. They have fixed two 'Sintex' tanks which is filled with water bought from private tankers. The situation at mosques in Karur, Salem and Coimbatore is no better," says Umar Farook, a resident of Gowrivakkam.     

"We pray six times on Friday and five times on other days. A small mosque has around 80 devotees on average while bigger ones have around 400. Meeting this demand is a big challenge," says the moulana of a mosque in Triplicane.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai water crisis
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp