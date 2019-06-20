Minister absent at ‘One Nation, One Poll’ meet as only party chiefs invited

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Law Minister CVe Shanmugam, who was in New Delhi to represent the AIADMK at the consultative meeting on ‘One Nation, One Poll’, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not attend it since only chiefs of political parties were invited to the discussion.

However, Shanmugam could not be reached to know whether he was not allowed to attend. It is learnt that the AIADMK had submitted a written representation of its views.

On the other hand, the absence of the AIADMK, a key ally of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, assumes significance. In other words, all opposition parties have skipped this meeting expressing their protest over the idea of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

While the Congress, DMK, VCK, MDMK, TDP, Trinamool Congress, BSP, Samajwadi party, Aam Aadmi, and Telangana Rashtriya Samiti did not participate in the meeting, the DMK’s allies CPI and CPM took part in the meeting.

On Wednesday morning, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said a thorough discussion would be required on ‘One Nation, One Poll’ since many States have balance of their current term.

Talking to reporters here, the minister said, “At present, the elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assembles do not take place on the same day. There are many questions about the implementation of simultaneous elections. As such, it is better to implement this idea only after finding answers to the questions being raised. Our government and the party (AIADMK) will convey our views at the appropriate meeting called by the Centre.”

CM undergoes health check-up

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday morning visited Apollo hospitals and underwent some tests. Following this, he had cancelled all his programmes for the day at the secretariat, including the meeting to review the steps taken to face the drinking water scarcity across the State. The Chief Minister is expected to resume his official work on Thursday.

OPS set to attend pre-budget meet

Chennai:Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) O Panneerselvam will attend the pre-budget meeting of state finance ministers, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on June 21. Later, Panneerselvam is likely to call on a couple of key union ministers.