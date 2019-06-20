Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister absent at ‘One Nation, One Poll’ meet as only party chiefs invited

However, Shanmugam could not be reached to know whether he was not allowed to attend. It is learnt that the AIADMK had submitted a written representation of its views.

Published: 20th June 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Law Minister CVe Shanmugam, who was in New Delhi to represent the AIADMK at the consultative meeting on ‘One Nation, One Poll’, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not attend it since only chiefs of political parties were invited to the discussion.     

However, Shanmugam could not be reached to know whether he was not allowed to attend. It is learnt that the AIADMK had submitted a written representation of its views.

On the other hand, the absence of the AIADMK, a key ally of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, assumes significance.  In other words, all opposition parties have skipped this meeting expressing their protest over the idea of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.     

While the Congress, DMK, VCK, MDMK, TDP, Trinamool Congress, BSP, Samajwadi party, Aam Aadmi, and Telangana Rashtriya Samiti did not participate in the meeting, the DMK’s allies CPI and CPM took part in the meeting.   

On Wednesday morning, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said a thorough discussion would be required on ‘One Nation, One Poll’ since many States have balance of their current term.  

Talking to reporters here, the minister said, “At present, the elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assembles do not take place on the same day. There are many questions about the implementation of simultaneous elections. As such, it is better to implement this idea only after finding answers to the questions being raised. Our government and the party (AIADMK) will convey our views at the appropriate meeting called by the Centre.”

CM undergoes health check-up
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday morning visited Apollo hospitals and underwent some tests. Following this, he had cancelled all his programmes for the day at the secretariat, including the meeting to review the steps taken to face the drinking water scarcity across the State. The Chief Minister is expected to resume his official work on Thursday.

OPS set to attend pre-budget meet
Chennai:Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) O Panneerselvam will attend the pre-budget meeting of state finance ministers, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on June 21.  Later, Panneerselvam is likely to call on a couple of key union ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
One Nation One Poll CVe Shanmugam AIADMK
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp