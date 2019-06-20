Taking action on a war footing: Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Minister for Dairy and Milk Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said that the government was taking action on a war footing to solve the acute water crisis prevalent in the State.

Addressing a meeting on ‘Water supply review’ at the collectorate here on Wednesday, the minister urged the municipal authorities to monitor several water schemes implemented in the district.

“Soon the people in Sattur, Sivakasi and Vembakottai union will be benefitted from the Rs 234 crore project. Also, check dams will be constructed in a bid to increase groundwater level,” the minister added.