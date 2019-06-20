TRENDO 2019 conference on June 29, 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The two-day 7th annual conference,’TRENDO-2019’ organised by the Endocrine Society of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will be inaugurated on June 29, here.

According to a release from the organisers, a pre-conference symposium on insulin therapy will be held on June 28. The conference will serve as a unique platform to bring together leading clinicians from various specialities like diabetes, endocrinology, general medicine, obstetrics, and paediatrics under one roof.

More than 100 national and international experts and around 1,800 doctors are expected to attend the conference.”