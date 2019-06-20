Woman believed to be dead files plea in HC to resume pension

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the HC lashed out at Kamudhi revenue officials for mistakenly declaring a 54-year-old destitute woman dead and stopping her old age pension, while hearing a petition filed by the woman two years after her supposed death.

K Sundarammal of Kamudhi, a destitute without any permanent job or children, had applied for old age pension in 2006 and the same had been sanctioned to her.

However, her pension mysteriously stopped in July 2015 and found through the Right to Information that the authorities upon receiving information that she was no more had stopped her pension without verifying the information. Therefore she approached the Court.

When the case came for hearing on Wednesday, Justice R Suresh Kumar noted that the error was on part of the officials. Castigating them for the same, he sought explanation from the Kamudhi Tahsildar as to what lead to the mistake, on or before the next hearing on July 3.