Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman believed to be dead files plea in HC to resume pension

K Sundarammal of Kamudhi, a destitute without any permanent job or children, had applied for old age pension in 2006 and the same had been sanctioned to her.

Published: 20th June 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the HC lashed out at Kamudhi revenue officials for mistakenly declaring a 54-year-old destitute woman dead and stopping her old age pension, while hearing a petition filed by the woman two years after her supposed death.

K Sundarammal of Kamudhi, a destitute without any permanent job or children, had applied for old age pension in 2006 and the same had been sanctioned to her.

However, her pension mysteriously stopped in July 2015 and found through the Right to Information that the authorities upon receiving information that she was no more had stopped her pension without verifying the information. Therefore she approached the Court.

When the case came for hearing on Wednesday, Justice R Suresh Kumar noted that the error was on part of the officials. Castigating them for the same, he sought explanation from the Kamudhi Tahsildar as to what lead to the mistake, on or before the next hearing on July 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Kamudhi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp