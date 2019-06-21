Artificial ponds in forest a boon to animals

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bid to quench the thirst of wild animals, as many as 20 artificial ponds were dug in Srivilliputhur Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Santuary in Madurai district. The stretch from Rajapalayam Devathanam forest to Madurai Saptur come under Srivilliputhur Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary that is spread on 475 square feet kilometres.

The sanctuary is home to bison, cobra, bear, elephant, tiger, grizzled giant Squirrel, flying squirrel, tree shrew, lion-tailed macaque, nilgiri tahr, mouse deer, barking deer and many species of birds.

Officials, volunteers and social activists are periodically involved in counting the animals in the forest.

Recently, as many as 300 cameras were installed to monitor the tiger movement and to avoid double counting. At present, the deficit rainfall has affected the lives of animal in the wild.

Due to the soaring heat, the animals are entering into the nearby villages in search of food and water and it leads to man-animal conflict in some areas. Sources said that of late, elephants there were several instances of elephants entering villages and destroying sugarcane, mango, paddy fields in Shenbagathoppu.

Even spotted deers often enter the villages in Sattur and they would usually get attacked by street dogs.

Speaking to Express, P Muhammed Shabab, Wildlife warden, Srivilliputhur Grizzled Wildlife Santuary said that as many as 20 artificial ponds were set up in the entire forest and they were filled with water using by solar power pumps.

“Officials are periodically checking the movements of wildlife animals. Man entering into the forest is strictly prohibited. During the periodical checks, officials will watch the available resource also. Elephants are entering in the village not because of search of food and water. Rather, they are fond of eating sugarcane, mangoes, cultivated by the farmers,” he added.