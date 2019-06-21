Home States Tamil Nadu

Artificial ponds in forest a boon to animals

20 ponds in Srivilliputhur Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary are filled with water using solar-powered pumps

Published: 21st June 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: In a bid to quench the thirst of wild animals, as many as 20 artificial ponds were dug in Srivilliputhur Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Santuary in Madurai district. The stretch from Rajapalayam Devathanam forest to Madurai Saptur come under Srivilliputhur Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary that is spread on 475 square feet kilometres.

The sanctuary is home to bison, cobra, bear, elephant, tiger, grizzled giant Squirrel, flying squirrel, tree shrew, lion-tailed macaque, nilgiri tahr, mouse deer, barking deer and many species of birds.
Officials, volunteers and social activists are periodically involved in counting the animals in the forest.
Recently, as many as 300 cameras were installed to monitor the tiger movement and to avoid double counting. At present, the deficit rainfall has affected the lives of animal in the wild.

Due to the soaring heat, the animals are entering into the nearby villages in search of food and water and it leads to man-animal conflict in some areas. Sources said that of late, elephants there were several instances of elephants entering villages and destroying sugarcane, mango, paddy fields in Shenbagathoppu.

Even spotted deers often enter the villages in Sattur and they would usually get attacked by street dogs.
Speaking to Express, P Muhammed Shabab, Wildlife warden, Srivilliputhur Grizzled Wildlife Santuary said that as many as 20 artificial ponds were set up in the entire forest and they were filled with water using by solar power pumps.

“Officials are periodically checking the movements of wildlife animals. Man entering into the forest is strictly prohibited. During the periodical checks, officials will watch the available resource also. Elephants are entering in the village not because of search of food and water. Rather, they are fond of eating sugarcane, mangoes, cultivated by the farmers,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp