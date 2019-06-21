Expect smoother journey on Vaigai, Pallavan trains soon

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Train travel to Madurai and Karaikudi is all set to become more comfortable with the introduction of LHB rakes for Vaigai and Pallavan Express. As Vaigai Express shares its rake with Pallavan Express, both are likely to get it from July 1, according to official documents.

The ICF handed over two LHB rakes, each having 23 coaches, to the Southern Railway recently. A rake comprises 13-second sitting coaches, four AC chair cars, three unreserved coaches, two power cars and one pantry car.

The introduction of energy-efficient LHB coaches, which have better safety features, is expected to improve travel comfort. On the flip side, unlike ICF coaches, the LHB pantry car does not have facility for cooking food, but has storage facility. “The issues over pantry car are being looked into. Accordingly, required changes will be made in food supply,” said an official.

The Vaigai Express, which began its maiden run on August 15, 1977, during the metre gauge era, was the second fastest train in the country, which was cleared for operation at over 100-km speed. Then, the train started covering the distance within seven hours and five minutes.

However, over a period of time, electrification and other safety measures resulted in increasing travel time. Now, the train covers the 495-km Chennai-Madurai distance in seven hours and 40 minutes.

In the early 1980s, the Vaigai Express, which originates from Madurai, could not complete its return journey from Chennai on the same day. This prompted the Southern Railway to introduce Pallavan Express from Tiruchy to Chennai on August 15, 1984. Loco pilots and operational staff trained for Vaigai Express were deployed for operating Pallavan Express. On September 1, 2013, the train was extended to Karaikudi.

Pallavan Express, which leaves Karaikudi at 5.05 am, reaches Chennai Egmore at 12.10 pm and begins its journey to Madurai at 1.40 pm in the name of Vaigai Express. Similarly, Vaigai Express, which leaves Madurai at 7 am, reaches Chennai at 2.35 pm and leaves at 3.45 pm for Karaikudi as Pallavan Express.