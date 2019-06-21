Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin from June 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly session for discussing demands for grants for various departments will begin on June 28. The earlier session was adjourned on February 14 after discussion on the budget for 2019-20. The House Business Advisory Committee will decide about the duration of the ensuing session. Though the session is likely to last 25 to 30 working days it may either be reduced or extended depending on the need.

Sources said on the first day, the Assembly will pay homage to two sitting MLAs who died recently and as a mark of respect, the House will be adjourned for the day without transacting any business.

On the next working day, the resolution on the no-confidence motion for which the DMK had given notice is expected to be taken up. Though numerically the ruling party has 123 MLAs, including the Speaker, three of them are AIADMK’s allies and three more are supporting AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. So, winning the no-confidence resolution will be the first task for AIADMK.

Among key issues expected to rock the Assembly are drinking water crisis, hydrocarbon project, delay in conducting elections to local bodies, failure to open Mettur dam on time, non-release of Cauvery water by Karnataka and Centre’s new education policy.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Assembly session, the Cabinet may meet on June 24 to take key decisions. It may give approval for more industries. Release of seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case may also figure since the Governor is yet to announce his decision even after many months after the cabinet recommended release of the convicts.