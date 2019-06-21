Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin from June 28

Tamil Nadu Assembly session for discussing demands for grants for various departments will begin on June 28.

Published: 21st June 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly session for discussing demands for grants for various departments will begin on June 28. The earlier session was adjourned on February 14 after discussion on the budget for 2019-20. The House Business Advisory Committee will decide about the duration of the ensuing session. Though the session is likely to last 25 to 30 working days it may either be reduced or extended depending on the need.

Sources said on the first day, the Assembly will pay homage to two sitting MLAs who died recently and as a mark of respect, the House will be adjourned for the day without transacting any business.   

On the next working day, the resolution on the no-confidence motion for which the DMK had given notice is expected to be taken up.  Though numerically the ruling party has 123 MLAs, including the Speaker, three of them are AIADMK’s allies and three more are supporting AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. So, winning the no-confidence resolution will be the first task for AIADMK.

Among key issues expected to rock the Assembly are drinking water crisis, hydrocarbon project, delay in conducting elections to local bodies, failure to open Mettur dam on time, non-release of Cauvery water by Karnataka and Centre’s new education policy.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Assembly session, the Cabinet may meet on June 24 to take key decisions. It may give approval for more industries. Release of seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case may also figure since the Governor is yet to announce his decision even after many months after the cabinet recommended release of the convicts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp