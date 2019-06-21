Water woes in Tamil Nadu continue...

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has sought action plans from District Collections on ways to curb illegal and unauthorised water connections.

Published: 21st June 2019 04:55 AM

A woman showing a lot given to her to get water, at Karunkulam village in Ramanathapuram district | ponmalar

By Express News Service

Nissan, Hyundai cleaning cars without water
Chennai: To deal with the current crisis, auto majors like Nissan and Hyundai are promoting water-less cleaning of cars. Nissan has replaced regular car wash with the innovative Waterless Car Cleaning until end of July. The technique also enhances the shine of the vehicle compared to water wash. Nissan aims to save 800,000 litres of water with this initiative. Similarly, Hyundai, which was consuming 5MLD water for its plants in Sriperumbudur and Irangattukotai is now using only 1.5MLD.

“This water is purely for drinking purpose. For plants we are using the grey water,” said BC Datta, vice-president of Hyundai. He told Express that even purchase of water from the government has nearly stopped. “We are dependent on rainwater harvest ponds in our campus and are providing drinking water to 15,000 employees.” 

Action plan sought from collectors
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has sought action plans from District Collections on ways to curb illegal and unauthorised water connections. The board Managing Director C Maheswaran has sought an action plan from them on removing unauthorised and illegal water connections. Based on an analysis, the reasons identified for non-supply of water to certain areas were power supply issues, pipes damaged due to road works, over-withdrawal of water in certain areas and leaks. He said the board has allocated Rs 20 crore to district officials to address these issues. The strategy also includes creating awareness among the public on judicious use of water.

Submit report on illegal tapping: HC  
Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Chennai Collector, Alandur tahsildar and Pazhavanthangal police inspector to file a report, supported by documents, on action taken against persons illegally extracting water from Nanganallur and Pazhavanthangal areas. The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave a directive to this effect on Thursday while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from R K Ilayaraja of Nanganallur.

50% Amma water outlets at bus stands closed
Chennai: The transport department has closed over 50 per cent Amma water outlets in bus stands. It has also suspended the sale of water in long-distance buses. Till May, Amma water bottles were sold in 150 premier buses. Official sources attributed the move to fall in production of 1-litre bottles, from 90,000 to 50,000 a day at the Amma mineral water plant in Gummidipoondi. Sources said the purifying machines in the plant were dysfunctional as depletion of water has caused accumulation of mud in filters.

Officials, however, attributed the dip in supply to “annual plant maintenance.” “Measures will be taken to increase supply,” said SETC managing director V Baskaran. “Though the plant’s actual capacity is 1.5 lakh bottles, only 90,000 were produced in May. Special officials have been assigned to examine drop in production.”

