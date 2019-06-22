Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops told to probe reasons for murder of women, children

THE Madras High Court on Friday directed police to find motive for murder of women and children so that the government can take appropriate steps to curb such crimes.

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed police to find motive for murder of women and children so that the government can take appropriate steps to curb such crimes.

Everyday in newspapers, one can notice a column regarding murders. People are shocked to read murder of children by their mothers for the sake of ‘affairs’. It has become a social problem affecting the institution of marriage or family. Therefore, serious thought should be given by both State and Central governments to this issue, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose has said.

It was passing interim orders on a habeas corpus writ petition relating to murder of a person, who had an affair with a married woman. While passing orders on an earlier occasion, the bench had directed the governments to answer a set of questions. The reply was in respect of two or three questions and not up to its satisfaction.

Whenever any offence against child or woman is reported, police should find the basic reason for such offences. If details of motive and reason are found, the police is duty bound to record and report to policy makers, who will be able to take steps/decisions to arrest or control the commission of such offences by addressing basic problems. It is said the spurt in sexual offences, especially against children, is because of easy access to pornography on phones. In this regard also, police should make enquiry, the judges said and posted the matter for July 5.

Notice to top cop after SI hits pregnant woman

Chennai: The State Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notice to Madurai commissioner
to file a detailed report within two weeks with regard to a news item in a Tamil daily that a sub-inspector allegedly hit a pregnant woman. It was alleged that during a ruckus at a temple festival in Konthagai on June 18, SI Johnson allegedly hit Chitra, who was seven months pregnant. She was rushed to  a GH. The victim’s relatives protested in front of hospital demanding action against the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court murder
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp