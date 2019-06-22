Cops told to probe reasons for murder of women, children

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed police to find motive for murder of women and children so that the government can take appropriate steps to curb such crimes.

Everyday in newspapers, one can notice a column regarding murders. People are shocked to read murder of children by their mothers for the sake of ‘affairs’. It has become a social problem affecting the institution of marriage or family. Therefore, serious thought should be given by both State and Central governments to this issue, a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose has said.

It was passing interim orders on a habeas corpus writ petition relating to murder of a person, who had an affair with a married woman. While passing orders on an earlier occasion, the bench had directed the governments to answer a set of questions. The reply was in respect of two or three questions and not up to its satisfaction.

Whenever any offence against child or woman is reported, police should find the basic reason for such offences. If details of motive and reason are found, the police is duty bound to record and report to policy makers, who will be able to take steps/decisions to arrest or control the commission of such offences by addressing basic problems. It is said the spurt in sexual offences, especially against children, is because of easy access to pornography on phones. In this regard also, police should make enquiry, the judges said and posted the matter for July 5.

Notice to top cop after SI hits pregnant woman

Chennai: The State Human Rights Commission on Friday issued notice to Madurai commissioner

to file a detailed report within two weeks with regard to a news item in a Tamil daily that a sub-inspector allegedly hit a pregnant woman. It was alleged that during a ruckus at a temple festival in Konthagai on June 18, SI Johnson allegedly hit Chitra, who was seven months pregnant. She was rushed to a GH. The victim’s relatives protested in front of hospital demanding action against the official.