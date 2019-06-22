Hike fund for schemes: OPS to Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, also holding the Finance portfolio, on Friday expressed concern over the reduction in allocations for major schemes in the interim Union Budget 2019-20 and urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hike these allocations in the revised budget.

Taking part in the pre-budget meeting chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, Panneerselvam said the allocations for the major schemes Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), PMAY (Rural), National Social Assistance Programme, National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture, National Horticulture Mission, National Rural Drinking Water Programme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Integrated Watershed Development Programme had been reduced and should be hiked in the ensuing Union budget.



The Deputy CM also requested the Centre to provide special package assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to Tamil Nadu under PMKSY to augment irrigation structures in drought-prone areas to address the agrarian distress and drinking water crisis, similar to the allocation made to Maharashtra.

Stating that Tamil Nadu had formulated a project at an estimated cost of Rs 17,600 crore for modernising the Grand Anicut canal system and forwarded a Detailed Project Report to the Centre seeking financial aid, Panneerselvam urged the Union Finance Minister to make suitable allocation in the upcoming budget.