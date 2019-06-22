Home States Tamil Nadu

Private school fee: 30 days to publish details

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed the State a month to publish the school fee fixed by the TN Private Schools Fee Determination Committee.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court allowed the State a month to publish the school fee fixed by the TN Private Schools Fee Determination Committee.

A division bench — following a status report filed by the Committee saying they had so far published the fee structure for 7,805 schools and steps were underway to determine the same for the remaining schools — set a 30-day deadline to publish the detail. The Committee filed the status report in reply to a contempt petition.

During the hearing, the standing counsel for the Committee submitted that the remaining schools were yet to submit certain documents, and thus sought more time to complete the task.

Chennai girl tops SASTRA Law School rank list

Chennai: N Madhushree of Chennai stood first in the rank list released on Friday for admission to five-year integrated law programmes of SASTRA Law School. The Vidya Mandir School student scored 484/500 in Standard XII exams and secured a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) score of 149.25.

