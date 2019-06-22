Release more Cauvery water: TMC (Moopanar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TMC (Moopanar) has urged the Union government to take steps to release Cauvery water from Karnataka dams to ensure adherence of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order.



Party president GK Vasan said that the Karnataka government had released only 1.729 TMC water from Cauvery despite the CWMA order to release 9.19 TMC to Tamil Nadu for June.

“Therefore, the State government should put pressure on CWMA in the next meeting on June 25 to get the full quantity of water. The union government should also ensure the same,” he said.