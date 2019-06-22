Home States Tamil Nadu

Teachers not accountable for students' suicides?

Madras High Court judge said that the increase in the number of such cases can be attributed to enormous pressure put on students by the educational system.

Published: 22nd June 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Student

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a ruling that has raised quite a few eyebrows, the Madras High Court has held that teachers, who take action against students to “correct them”, must not be held responsible in case the student commits suicide.

The court was hearing a case filed to quash an order passed by an additional sessions judge acquitting three teachers of government school in Kottaram from charges of abetting a Class-XII student to commit suicide. Dismissing the appeal, Justice RMT Teeka Raman held that “teachers are entitled to correct the wrong order”. The younger generation, the judge said, cannot resort to extreme steps merely on ground of getting less marks.

ALSO READ: Suicide a mental health issue, teachers have a role to play

Expressing his views, the judge said that the increase in number of such cases can be attributed to “enormous pressure” put on students by the educational system.

“It’s high time that the State government formulates a scheme to conduct psychological evaluation of students in Class XI, XII and first year of college, and provide them counselling to handle pressure.”

A catena of judgments passed by Supreme Court and High Courts have held that when teachers take action against students, in the interest of the institution and students themselves,  such acts cannot be said to have abetted suicide. Mental health experts, however, disagree.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
student suicide
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp