Two held for ‘raping’ Dalit girl

An 18-year-old Dalit girl has alleged that she was raped by two men at a village in Villupuram on Wednesday.

VILLUPURAM: An 18-year-old Dalit girl has alleged that she was raped by two men at a village in Villupuram on Wednesday. However, a senior police official told Express that medical tests proved she was molested and physically assaulted, but not raped.

According to sources, the girl worked at an incense stick unit in Vinayagapuram. A co-worker was in love with her. “I told him we were from different communities and refused to accept his proposal. On Wednesday night, he said he wanted to talk and we met at a secluded place near my home. But soon after reaching the place, four men came on two bikes and started attacking me and my co-worker. They were all drunk and two men dragged me to the railway track and raped me. I almost fainted by the time the third man began to rape me, so they left,” the girl said.  

Later, she was taken to the Manakula Vinagayam Hospital in Puducherry but was discharged without explanation on Thursday evening, allege social workers from Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY), an NGO that shifted her to Jipmer hospital.“We suspect political interference because she was discharged without reason. At Jipmer however, she was treated and had counselling sessions,” Annie of SASY told Express.

“She has undergone counselling and is mentally prepared to face the situation and has given a clear statement. We have insisted that police book the case under SC/ST (POA) Act and also ensure that she gets relief measures on time.”

SP S Jeyakumar said, “The four men molested her and assaulted the couple. But it is not a case of gang rape as the doctors have confirmed it. But we have booked the accused under section 376 of IPC and SC/ST PoA Act. Two persons have been arrested and three others will be nabbed within 24 hours.”

