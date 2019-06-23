Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK looks up to rain god, DMK stages stirs

Answering reporters queries here, Jayakumar defended the yagnas.

Published: 23rd June 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani, along with AIADMK members, performs a yagna praying for rainfall at Jalagandeshwarar Temple in Vellore Fort on Saturday;

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ruling AIADMK on Saturday performed yagna in several famous temples across the State seeking the mercy of rain gods for copious showers while the principal opposition party DMK staged protests in all district headquarters urging the State to take immediate steps to mitigate water scarcity.

In Chennai, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and other AIADMK functionaries took part in the yagna and special poojas performed at Gangadareswarar temple at Purasawalkam and former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai attended the yagna at Kurungaleeswarar temple at Koyambedu.  Ministers and senior functionaries of AIADMK took part in the yagna at many famous temples and organised ‘annadanam’ for people.  

DMK MP Dhayanidhi Maran, along with cadre, stages a stir at Villivakkam on Saturday against water crisis looming in the city | s dinesh & DEBADATTA MALLICK

Answering reporters queries here, Jayakumar defended the yagnas.  “It is just a belief. Almighty will answer our prayers in the form of rain.” Stressing the importance of growing trees, he said a tree will give oxygen for 100 persons and as such, everyone should pay attention to growing trees.”   

DMK functionaries, including a former mayor of Chennai Corporation M Subramanian, staged protests in a few places urging the state government to take steps to provide drinking water for the people. They also urged the government to desilt water bodies on a warfooting so that rainwater could be stored during the northeast monsoon.

In a statement, DMK Chennai West district secretary J Anbazhagan, said party chief MK Stalin would lead a protest in Chennai on June 24 to demand the State to solve drinking water scarcity immediately.  The demonstration will be held near the Government Guest House at Chepauk.

Ministers attend yagnas across StateTamil Nadu Minister 
for Commercial Taxes and Registration KC Veeramani participated in a yagna held at Jalagandeshwarar Temple located in the premises of Vellore Fort. Meanwhile, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Sevvoor S Ramachandran attended a yagna held at Lord Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai. State Minister for Industries MC Sampath on Saturday conducted a ritual praying to ward off the crisis at Pataleeswarar temple at Tirupadiripuliyur.

AIADMK belittling people, says Thiruma By holding yagnas for rains, 
rather than pressurising the Centre for intervening into the issue, the AIADMK government was belittling the people of Tamil Nadu and neglecting the State’s water scarcity, said Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan in Tiruchy on Saturday. He said, “The AIADMK should be pressurising the centre to make Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka release court-mandated water from Krishna and Cauvery.”

