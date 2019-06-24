‘Animals won’t suffer’: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister on water crisis

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan said that steps were being taken to provide water to wild animals and the funds in this regard would be sanctioned soon.



Addressing newspersons after a review meeting in Kanniyakumari on Sunday, the minister said that a report on the effect of water crisis in forest would be prepared soon.

“Compared to DMK rule, the AIADMK government has sanctioned more funds to the forest department. Action will be taken on complaints regarding axing and smuggling of trees. At present, steps are being taken to fill the vacancies in the department. The temporary staff will be given necessary training and will be given permanent jobs,” he said adding that Udayagiri Fort in Kanniyakumari will be renovated and turned into a zoo.