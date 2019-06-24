Hungry jumbo stops traffic near Sathy

By Express News Service

ERODE: For many years now, wild elephants have been accused of destroying properties and hurting and killing people whilst searching for food. Here is one, on the other hand, quietly lifting sugarcanes off a truck that stopped after running out of fuel.

The truck that was headed to Bannari Sugar Mill from Thalavadi encountered the hungry jumbo near Barma Hotel on the Mysuru-Hasanur road near Sathy. As the elephant kept munching away at the canes, one after another, traffic on the road came to a standstill for nearly an hour. It was only the jumbo had its fill that he calmly sauntered away into the forest.

Even then, Forest department officials had to be brought in to shoo him away. After the animal was safely sent his way, traffic movement on the Mysuru-Hasanur road returned to normalcy.

