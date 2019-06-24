Tamil Nadu tenant on vacation returns to find leased property sold, belongings missing

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Imagine going on an outing knowing that the roof over your head is also protecting your material belongings, but returning only to find that you are no longer welcome.



This is what happened to V Maheswari, a resident of Sakthi Garden in Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore district after she locked the house and went out on an outing.

When she returned, the house had a new owner and her belongings were missing. Outraged that the owner had sold off the house without even bothering to check with her — that the very much alive and kicking lease agreement of six years too was ignored was beside the point — Maheswari knocked at the doors of the Saravanampatti police station, which booked two persons on Friday.



Maheswari in her petition said that she had leased the house at Vinayagapuram Saravanampatti from Ganesh Shankar for six years. She had locked the house with her belongings inside and gone out of station recently.

Upon her return, she found that one Daniel had bought the house and her belongings were nowhere to be found.

She claimed before leaving the house, she had locked Rs 1.5 lakh, 16 sovereigns and electronic gadgets inside. She alleged that Ganesh Shankar took away her household articles. Based on her complaint, the Saravanampatti police registered a case against the duo (buyer and seller) under sections 427, 380 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code.