Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tenant on vacation returns to find leased property sold, belongings missing

Maheswari in her petition said that she had leased the house at Vinayagapuram Saravanampatti from Ganesh Shankar for six years.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Imagine going on an outing knowing that the roof over your head is also protecting your material belongings, but returning only to find that you are no longer welcome. 

This is what happened to V Maheswari, a resident of Sakthi Garden in Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore district after she locked the house and went out on an outing. 

When she returned, the house had a new owner and her belongings were missing. Outraged that the owner had sold off the house without even bothering to check with her — that the very much alive and kicking lease agreement of six years too was ignored was beside the point — Maheswari knocked at the doors of the Saravanampatti police station, which booked two persons on Friday.

Maheswari in her petition said that she had leased the house at Vinayagapuram Saravanampatti from Ganesh Shankar for six years. She had locked the house with her belongings inside and gone out of station recently. 

Upon her return, she found that one Daniel had bought the house and her belongings were nowhere to be found. 

She claimed before leaving the house, she had locked Rs 1.5 lakh, 16 sovereigns and electronic gadgets inside. She alleged that Ganesh Shankar took away her household articles. Based on her complaint, the Saravanampatti police registered a case against the duo (buyer and seller) under sections 427, 380 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore V Maheswari Coimbatore tenant leased property sold Sakthi Garden Kavundampalayam
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp