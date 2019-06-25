Home States Tamil Nadu

3,021 child labourers rescued in Tamil Nadu in 2018-19

Published: 25th June 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 3,021 child labourers were rescued, rehabilitated and mainstreamed in the State under the National Child Labour Project in 2018-19, according to the data provided by the Union Labour and Employment Ministry.  

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha recently, has said that in the last three years, 1,44,783 child labourers were rescued and rehabilitated across the country and of them, 8,276 were from Tamil Nadu.

Under the NCLP, children in the 9-14 age group are rescued and enrolled in the special training centres where they are provided with bridge education, vocational training, mid-ay meal, stipend, health care etc. before being mainstreamed into formal education system. Children in the 5-8 age group are directly linked to the formal education system through a close coordination with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the minister said.

