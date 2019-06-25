Home States Tamil Nadu

63 number plate recognition cameras installed to curb speeding incidents in Chennai

To reduce road accidents and to curb speeding cases, 63 Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras were installed in Anna Nagar.

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To reduce road accidents and to curb speeding cases, 63 Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras were installed in Anna Nagar. They were installed with assistance of Hyundai at Anna Nagar Roundtana, Shanthi Colony, Estate Road, 18th Main Road and Anna Nagar police station junction. Surveillance room was set up at Anna Nagar Roundtana at cost of Rs 2.5 crore. 

On Monday, A K Viswanathan, city police commissioner, A Arun, additional commissioner of police, Traffic, Seon Seob Kim, CEO and Managing Director of Hyundai and C Samayamoorthy, Transport Commissioner, STA, inaugurated the cameras. 

A release from Hyundai said 40 cameras have been exclusively installed to track the number plates of traffic violation, 18 will provide proof of violation and 5 will be used for total surveillance. 

An officer said that the software is linked to National Informatics Centre and in case of traffic violation, an e-challan will immediately be sent on the mobile phone and the address which is stored in the database and the violator can pay the fine directly.

