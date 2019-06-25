Call for developing multilingual payment apps

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) faculty-led Mobile Payment Forum of India (MPFI) has called for developing multilingual payment applications, customer support and grievance redressal, in multiple Indian languages, said a statement from the Institute.

According to the statement, it is a crucial component to increase inclusiveness and the reach of mobile and digital payments in the country. At present, not all official languages are offered as language options on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment applications.

MPFI played an early and key role in developing inter-operability and security standards for the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and later, the UPI, submitted these recommendations to Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Reserve Bank of India Committee, on the deepening of digital payments.

IIT-M faculty Gaurav Raina was elected as the Chairman of MPFI, which is a joint initiative of Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad, and the Rural Technology Business Incubator, IIT Madras. Started in 2006, MPFI’s mission is to enable mobile payments and mobile-based financial services for everyone in India.

Highlighting the important aspects of recommendations made to the RBI, Raina said, "The MPFI recommendations considered three broad perspectives for strengthening the digital payments space, and adding confidence and trust in the consumer, including: user and merchant perspective, regulation, methods and processes, and standards for transactions, via channels like SMS.”

Century-old Geology books get digitised

Chennai: The Geology department of Presidency College, established in 1886, has digitized over century-old books. The digital library was inaugurated on Monday by T Rajendran, executive director and basin manager, Cauvery Basin, ONGC. Notably, ONGC has provided Rs 9.5 lakh to the Geology department with which the digitization work was carried out. The initiative has given a new lease of life to the century old rare books which were lying in dilapidated condition in the department’s library. Due to paucity of funds, the college authorities were not able to preserve these books but with ONGC’s help, the project was implemented. Principal of the College, R Ravanan said the library has rare collection of books published in 1850s and 1860s.

Free seminar on online engineering counselling

Chennai: The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu, will be conducting ‘Tholainokku 2019’, a free seminar on Directorate of Technical Education’s (DoTE) online counselling for the engineering aspirants, on Friday. The event will be organized at Arignar Anna Arangam, Chetpet, between 10 am and 1 pm. Higher education minister K P Anbazhagan will inaugurate the same. The seminar will not only create awareness about online counselling and admission process for 2019 but will also provide the student aspirants and their parents, more insight into the various career options that engineering as a profession offers. To participate in this seminar, the students can pre-register themselves online on www.tholainokku.org and call on 044 - 4864 7444 for further clarifications and enquiries, if any.