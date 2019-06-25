Family Business Summit 2019 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management along with the Association of International Wealth Management in India (AIWMI) organised South India Family Business Summit 2019 (SIFBS19) on Friday and Saturday.

The conference witnessed influential family businesspersons including N Srinivasan, MD - India Cement and owner - Chennai Super Kings, A Vellayan of Murugappa Group, Kandasamy and Pushpa Kandasamy from Kavithalaya Productions, Latha Pandiarajan from Ma Foi Consultants Pvt ltd and Nagaraj Mylandla, founder and managing director - FSS.

Bala V Balachandran, founder, dean and chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said, “With increasing competition and technological progress, it is important for family businesses to train their next generation with relevant trends and market practices.”