Free education dream broken by fee arrears

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A daily wage labourer from Arunthathiyar community knocked at the district administration’s doors after a Kalakkad-based private school expelled his daughter over fee arrears. However, the labourer says his daughter was admitted to the school under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act; thus entitled to a free seat.

Speaking to Express here on Monday, A Muthu, a native of Mavadi Pudur, said that the school authorities forcefully expelled her daughter from the school after he failed to pay the fees. “The school is just half a kilometre from my house. Last year, my child was admitted to Class I as she was identified as a beneficiary for one of the seats under the 25 per cent quota envisaged by the RTE Act.

“However, school authorities asked me to pay Rs 3,000 for notes. This year, they have asked me to pay Rs 13,500 as fee arrears for Class I and another Rs 20,000 for Class II. As a labourer, I cannot afford to shell out such an amount. This has resulted in her expulsion,” he said. Attempts to reach out to the school management for comments were unanswered.