Madurai Corporation equips water tankers with GPS devices, sensors to prevent illegal sale

The initiative has been taken after complaints were received from several people about water being sold to private parties.

Madurai Corporation is on gadget mode to monitor movement and supply of drinking water using it's water tankers. | (KK Sundar | EPS)

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI: The most precious commodity at this time of the year is water, and it requires special protection. In a first of its kind initiative, the Madurai Corporation has installed GPS devices and sensors in all corporation water lorries and tractors operational within its limits to prevent the illegal sale by lorry drivers.   

The initiative has been taken after complaints were received from several people about water being sold to private parties. While the GPS will indicate the route of travel, the sensor will give information on the quantity of water being transported.  

“This is the first time any city Corporation has equipped every water carrier it operates with GPS-based devices,” said Corporation Commissioner S Visagan. Madurai Corporation, with 34 tankers and 25 tractors, supplies 5.4 million litres of water every day within its limits.  

Visagan says the control room at the Corporation will receive an alert if any water carrier deviates from its path. “Alerts will also be received about the quantity of water stored and transported.” 

“Sensors will use the water pressure to calculate the quantity. This will help officials record the quantity of water being distributed to specific locations. They will also be able to calculate the amount of time the water vehicles spend at each distribution spot,” says the Commissioner.

The ambitious project has been made possible by a Coimbatore-based software company, which designed and developed sensors specifically for lorries. The entire technology will cost the Corporation a substantial Rs 1.3 lakh per month. 

The public has welcomed the move to arrest illegal sale of water. Speaking to Express, K Seetharaman of Viraganoor expressed hope that the widespread practice of selling corporation water, meant for citizens, to private parties and establishments may end with the launch of the new system.

“I would also request the Corporation to make the data public. Share the tracking sheets of water lorries on the Corporation website for better transparency.

Keeping an eye

The lorries have been fit with GSP and sensor devices. This will help spot deviations, if any, on the route and the quantity of water being carried and distributed 

