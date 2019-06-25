Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government most corrupt, says DMK in Lok Sabha

Dayanidhi Maran went on to add that people of Tamil Nadu will not accept imposition of Hindi and building of dam on Cauvery.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The DMK on Tuesday termed AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu as "most corrupt" and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the master of its southern ally.

DMK member Dayanidhi Maran, while speaking on the motion of thanks on the President's address, launched a scathing attack against the state government for its failure in dealing with the water crisis in the state.

The BJP members repeatedly obstructed him and took objection to his remarks.

BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Nishikant Dubey cited rules to claim that Maran was going off track.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the DMK member cannot use the terms "master" and "slave" to describe political parties.

Speaker Om Birla said that unparliamentary remarks will be expunged. Dubey said that Maran cannot use offensive language against the state government.

But Maran said that Tamil Nadu government was complacent and did not anticipate the water crisis, leaving the people to face hardships. He went on to add that people of Tamil Nadu will not accept imposition of Hindi and building of dam on Cauvery.

The treasury benches claimed that the Cauvery water issue is sub-judice and the DMK member can not raise the issue in Lok Sabha.

