Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Headmistress suspended for casteist slur

Parents allege Dalit kids made to clean loos and school premises by educator

Published: 26th June 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after the parents of a section of students from a corporation school stormed into the collectorate seeking action against a headmistress for allegedly hurling casteist abuse, the erring official was suspended on Tuesday. Sources said that the headmistress of the Corporation Primary School at CP Kandhasamy Nagar in Saravanampatti was suspended after an inquiry by the District Education Department.

District Educational Officer (DEO) of S S Kulam R Geetha issued the suspension order under rule 17 (e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (discipline and appeal) Rules on Tuesday.  “Following the complaint, we conducted an inquiry on Monday and found that the headmistress had been discriminating against students based on caste. She was suspended, and the order was handed over to her when she came to school on Tuesday,” said R Geetha. An alternative arrangement for a new principal would be made on Wednesday, she added.

On Monday, the parents had alleged that Jayanthi had abused their children physically and verbally. They claimed that children from the Dalit community were being asked to clean toilets and the school premises. 
On June 19, the parents of a Class V girl lodged a complaint with the Saravanampatti police and the Block Education Officer alleging that Jayanthi had abused their ward by using her caste name and caned her for vomiting in the classroom on June 17.

Before filing the complaint, the girl’s parents had picketed the school demanding action against the headmistress. Members of Parents Teachers Association of the school too levelled similar allegations. They added that many parents were reluctant to admitting their wards to the school, fearing corporal punishment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
casteist abuse Coimbatore Headmistress
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp