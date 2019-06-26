Home States Tamil Nadu

Ooty getting warmer every year since 1990, shows study

Ooty, one of the most-preferred tourist destinations in South India, is fast losing its charm.

Published: 26th June 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Ooty, one of the most preferred tourist destinations in South India, is fast losing its charm. A recent study — which compiles and compares temperatures recorded in the hill station between 1960 and 2018 — has found the number of warmer years has increased significantly since 90s. 

The study, conducted by ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, divides the data into two sets — temperatures recorded 1960-1989 and 1990 to 2018. It was found that in the 30-year period between 1960-89, there were only two years when the annual mean temperature was higher than the average of 20 degree celsius.

However, in the period between 1990 and 2018, the number of warmer years increased to a whopping 15. 
S Manivannan, principal scientist of the study, warns the change in climatic patterns could affect ecology, availability of water and thereby the trade, agriculture and livelihood of people living in the region.

The rise in temperatures in Ooty may affect duration of winter and the period of fog and dew, says scientist V Kasthuri Thilagam. “Unseasonal fog can damage crop yields. This change in weather patterns, in the long run, can also lead to extreme events of rainfall and drought.”

Blaming the global warming for changes witnessed in the hill station, experts recommend drastic steps. “Number of BS-I, II and III vehicles permitted to the hill station must be limited,” says the study. Vehicles must be upgraded to meet emission criteria. Manivannan says green cover must also be increased in Ooty to combat the changes. “Farmers and residents must be sensitised to harvest rainwater. These measures will help us in the longer run. The scientists have plans to extend the study to other areas of Tamil Nadu as well.    
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ooty climate change
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp