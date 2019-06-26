Tamil Nadu government to transfer 26 IPS officers

Home States Tamil Nadu

Those transferred and posted in other postings include K Shankar, Commissioner of Police, Salem City, a Home Department note said.

K Shankar(L), Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal(C) and V Balakrishnan are among the officers who have been transferred

K Shankar(L), Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal(C) and V Balakrishnan are among the officers who have been transferred (Photo| Express Files and Facebook)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government Wednesday announced the promotion and transfer of 26 IPS officials in the state.

Those transferred and posted in other postings include K Shankar, Commissioner of Police, Salem City, a Home Department note said. Shankar has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch-CID, Chennai, vice C Sridhar.

Senior officials like Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IGP/ Addl Commissioner (Law and Order South Chennai), G Venkataraman, IG, Administration were promoted as and posted as Addl DGP (Operations) and Addl DGP (Cyber Crime) with the latter being a newly created post.

Other officers who have been transferred are R Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner (Traffic South Chennai), V Balakrishnan, DIG (Railways) and  C Easwaramoorthy, IG (Internal Security) as  Joint Commissioner (East Chennai), DIG (Trichy) and Addl. Commissioner (Central Crime Branch, Chennai) respectively.

(With  inputs from Online Desk)

