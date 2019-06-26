Home States Tamil Nadu

Trains in Chennai-Madurai section to gain speed from July

About 15 months after completion of doubling of tracks between Chennai and Madurai, the Southern Railway has reduced travel time in this section.

Published: 26th June 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

About 15 months after completion of doubling of tracks between Chennai and Madurai, the Southern Railway has reduced travel time in this section.

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 15 months after completion of doubling of tracks between Chennai and Madurai, the Southern Railway has reduced travel time in this section. About 10 trains will be speeded up by 5 to 30 minutes from July 1 when revised time-table comes into effect.

According to timetable updated in IRCTC website on Tuesday, the time of Chennai-Madurai Pandiyan and Chennai-Kollam Ananthapuri Express trains have been reduced to 7.50 hours. Presently, Pandiyan covers the 495 km in 8.05 hours while Ananthapuri takes 8.20 hours. Similarly, Chennai-Kollam Express and Guruvayur Express are speeded up by 20 and 10 minutes. The Pearl City and Nellai Express will cut travel time by 5 minutes. Further, the Railways has interchanged the departure time slots of Nellai and Ananthapuri Expresses from Egmore. From July 1, the Nellai Express will leave at 7.50 pm and Ananthapuri at 8.10 pm. Passengers association feels move is inadequate given that the section was thrown open 15 months ago. 

“The Pandiyan Express often reaches destination at least 15 to 25 minutes in advance in both directions. The travel time should have been reduced by 7 to 7.15 hours,” said S Rethinavelu, senior president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI), Madurai.
The delta region passengers too have expressed displeasure as trains are not speeded up in the Villupuram-Mayiladuturai section even though the single track has been cleared for operation at 100 km/ph.
A

Giri, former member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Tiruchy, said, “Operational speed in the Chennai-Madurai section has not been increased in both directions. Our demand for converting slip coaches of Chennai-Velankanni Express into a regular train has not been accepted. The change of departure time of Uzhavan Express at Thanjavur so as to push the arrival time in Chennai after 6 am has also not appeared in the time-table and we are disappointed,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Railway Chennai-Madurai section
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp