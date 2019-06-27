Irked by affair with cousin, student stabs junior to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A college student was stabbed to death at the entrance of his institution on Wednesday afternoon by his senior, sparking tension in the area. V Harihara Shanmuga and Shavan Kumar were undergraduate students of a catering college located on OMR in Thuraipakkam.

Police say Harihara’s cousin was working at a supermarket in Kottivakkam and he suspected her of being in a relationship with Shavan.

Harihara did not approve of the relationship and had warned Shavan to stay away. On Wednesday, when Shavan was returning from college, he was intercepted by Harihara at the entrance. An argument broke out between the two, which escalated into a fight.

“Harihara stabbed Shavan in the neck. The victim was rushed to hospital but he was declared brought dead,” police added. Both the boys are natives of Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh.