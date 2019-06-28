Plea opposes med college admission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL plea has been filed in the Madras High Court against admitting students in Sri Muthukumaran Medical College Hospital in Chikkarayapuram here, for alleged unauthorised constructions it had made and the enforcement action taken by the CMDA.

The court ordered notice to the Central Vigilance Commissioner and the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, returnable by July 30.

Mugilan missing case hearing adjourned

Chennai: Holding that the investigation with regard to tracing the whereabouts of anti-Sterlite activist R S Mugilan is going in the right direction, a division bench of the Madras High Court has adjourned further hearing on a habeas corpus petition by eight weeks. The petition was filed by human rights activist Henri Tiphagne of Madurai. The CB-CID submitted a sealed cover containing the progress made in the case.

‘Agitations for political gain not acceptable’

Chennai: Opposing each and every scheme introduced by the governments for political gain is not acceptable, the Madras High Court observed on Thursday. The court’s observation came while considering a petition from the AMMK seeking a direction to Marakkanam police to grant permission for a public meeting at Anna Thidal on July 7, to protest against hydrocarbon projects.