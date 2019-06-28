Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea opposes med college admission

The court ordered notice to the Central Vigilance Commissioner and the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, returnable by July 30.

Published: 28th June 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL plea has been filed in the Madras High Court against admitting students in Sri Muthukumaran Medical College Hospital in Chikkarayapuram here, for alleged unauthorised constructions it had made and the enforcement action taken by the CMDA.

The court ordered notice to the Central Vigilance Commissioner and the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, returnable by July 30.

Mugilan missing case hearing adjourned
Chennai: Holding that the investigation with regard to tracing the whereabouts of anti-Sterlite activist R S Mugilan is going in the right direction, a division bench of the Madras High Court has adjourned further hearing on a habeas corpus petition by eight weeks. The petition was filed by human rights activist Henri Tiphagne of Madurai.  The CB-CID submitted a sealed cover containing the progress made in the case. 

‘Agitations for political gain not acceptable’
Chennai: Opposing each and every scheme introduced by the governments for political gain is not acceptable, the Madras High Court observed on Thursday. The court’s observation came while considering a petition from the AMMK seeking a direction to Marakkanam police to grant permission for a public meeting at Anna Thidal on July 7, to protest against hydrocarbon projects. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp