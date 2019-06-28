Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman given govt job on humanitarian grounds

The DLSA on Thursday handed her the appointment order as a multipurpose worker in the Government Hospital in Sivakasi. 

Published: 28th June 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite undergoing a tubectomy operation in Virudhunagar Government Hospital in 2011, a 28- year-old woman from Sivakasi gave birth to a baby girl in 2014. Since then she has been running from pillar and post, seeking a job on humanitarian grounds until she petitioned the District Legal Services Authority. The DLSA on Thursday handed her the appointment order as a multipurpose worker in the Government Hospital in Sivakasi. 

K Kaleeshwari, a resident of Ramachandrapuram from Sivakasi, underwent tubectomy in 2011 in Virudhunagar Government hospital after the birth of her two children, Poovarasan (8), Illavarsi (7). However, in 2014, Kaleeshwari again gave birth to a baby girl, Manisha Kalairasi (4). Accompanying her three children and her husband Kalimuthu, a daily wage labourer, Kaleeshwari came to the District Legal Services Authority, seeking help financially as she was facing difficulties in making both ends meet.

I Jayanthi, DLSA secretary, after receiving the petition, took it to the notice of the senior health officials. The Directorate of Family Welfare officials soon arrived at the office of DLSA to redress Kaleeshwari’s grievance. They clarified that in sterilization, there is a likelihood of the knot made on the fallopian tube, getting eased with time. Kaleeshwari said, “I had sent representations to the district collector on the medical negligence that occurred to me in 2011, however, no action was taken.” 

The family even went to the Chennai secretariat where she was turned away, she added. 
Kaleeshwari will be getting a salary of Rs 8000 per month under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The appointment letter was arranged and handed over to the victim.

