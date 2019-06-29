Velumani meets science contest winners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of Corporation schools, who flew to Singapore after winning a three-round science contest, were congratulated by Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Friday. Under the ‘Wings to Fly’ scheme that was initiated in 2015, the winners are taken on a study tour abroad. Students had been to Germany, Malaysia and the USA in the past years.

This year, the students of the city corporation’s 70 high and higher secondary schools took part in the three-round science contest from which 280 were selected in the first round, 32 in the second and finally, 26 were declared winners. These students visited various places including the National University of Singapore, Garden by the Bay, Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park, Sentosa and Science Centre from June 16 to 20.